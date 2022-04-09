Six girls consume poison, 3 die in Bihar's district

Six girls consume poison, 3 die in Bihar's Aurangabad district

The incident took place in a village that falls under Kasma police station in Aurangabad

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Apr 09 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 15:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three girls died, while as many are battling for their lives after all six of them consumed poison at a village in Bihar's Aurangabad district, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, one of the girls was involved in a one-sided affair. When her marriage proposal was rejected by the boy she was in love with, she took an extreme step. All the others followed suit.

The incident took place in a village that falls under Kasma police station in Aurangabad.

Three of the girls are stated to be "critical" in Gaya's Magadh medical college.

Elaborating on the incident, Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Aurangabad said: "One of the girls was in love with her brother's brother-in-law.

"On Friday, that girl along with five of her friends went to the boy and proposed marriage to him. The boy turned down her proposal after which they returned home. But the dejected girl consumed a poisonous substance in the evening. The five other girls who were following her, also consumed the same."

They were immediately rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where three of them succumbed, while the others were referred to Magadh medical college for better treatment in Gaya.

Following the incident, the situation is tense in the village, where the Area Circle officers and SHO are camping to avoid any untoward incident.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bihar
poisoning
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

 