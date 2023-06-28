Six killed, 15 injured as Rath touched overhead power lines in North Tripura

At least six persons including two children died and 15 others received serious burn injuries after the chariot they were pulling came in contact with an overhead power cable during a Rath Yatra procession at Kumarghat in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday.

Officials said the condition of five injured devotees are said to be critical. They said the top of the chariot, made of iron and wood, touched the 33KV overhead power lines as the devotees pulled the chariot much beyond the area where it was supposed to be stopped.

Also Read | Tripura to release prisoners who have completed 66% of jail time: Official

The incident took place during the Ulta Rath or return Rath procession. The procession is taken out with Lord Jagannath and his two siblings Balaram and Subhadra in the chariot to celebrate the annual Rath Yatra.

Six died on the spot due to serious burn injuries and five other critically injured were rushed to a hospital in the state capital Agartala, Unakoti MLA Bhagaban Das told reporters.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths of the devotees immediately and rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy," Saha said in a condolence message.

Tripura power minister, Ratan Lal Nath, who was in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh for a programme, in a message said that he has issued an order for inquiry into the incident.

The Opposition Tipra Motha alleged the incident took place due to lapses on the part of the administration and demanded action against those responsible for the tragic incident.