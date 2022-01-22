Six killed, 20 injured as truck rams into bus in Odisha

At least six people were killed and 20 others injured after a coal-laden truck hit a bus from behind in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred around 1.40 pm on National Highway 16 in Bidu area when the goods vehicle rammed into the bus causing it to fall into a roadside ditch, a senior officer said.

"The bus was standing on the road to lift passengers when the mishap happened. It was going from Mayurbhanj to Bhubaneswar. The truck overturned on the road after the accident," he said.

A woman and a child were among the deceased, Balasore Regional Transport Officer Rashmi Dalabehera said. The deceased have not been identified so far, the police officer said.

The injured people have been admitted to hospitals in Soro and in Balasore town, he added.

