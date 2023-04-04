Six street dogs poisoned to death in Bhubaneswar

Six street dogs were poisoned to death by unknown persons in Bhubaneswar, police said.
The incident took place in Chandrasekharpur area under the jurisdiction of Maitri Vihar Police Station on Monday, and an FIR was lodged by an animal rights activist.
Jiban B Dash of People for Animals, in his police complaint, said it was suspected that the dogs were fed poison-laced food.
Read | Five men in UP get seven-year jail term for cruelty to animals
"Killing of dogs is illegal and amounts to both imprisonment and fine," read the complaint.
Maitri Vihar Police Station in-charge Priyadarshini Nanda said that CCTV footages of the area are being scrutinised and action will be taken as per the law.
Meanwhile, two women and a child were injured after the scooter they were riding was chased by street dogs and the rider lost control over the two-wheeler and hit a car parked on the roadside in Berhampur.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate
Five things to know about NATO
DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?
BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts
Kids shun screens for traditional games
‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?
A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt
NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men
Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir
Dog invasion delays start of IPL match