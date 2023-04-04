Six street dogs poisoned to death in Bhubaneswar

Maitri Vihar Police Station in-charge Priyadarshini Nanda said that CCTV footages of the area are being scrutinised and action will be taken as per the law

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar/Berhampur (Odisha),
  • Apr 04 2023, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 11:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six street dogs were poisoned to death by unknown persons in Bhubaneswar, police said.

The incident took place in Chandrasekharpur area under the jurisdiction of Maitri Vihar Police Station on Monday, and an FIR was lodged by an animal rights activist.

Jiban B Dash of People for Animals, in his police complaint, said it was suspected that the dogs were fed poison-laced food.

"Killing of dogs is illegal and amounts to both imprisonment and fine," read the complaint.

Maitri Vihar Police Station in-charge Priyadarshini Nanda said that CCTV footages of the area are being scrutinised and action will be taken as per the law.

Meanwhile, two women and a child were injured after the scooter they were riding was chased by street dogs and the rider lost control over the two-wheeler and hit a car parked on the roadside in Berhampur.

