Six ultras trained in Myanmar nabbed in Assam

The army on Tuesday said that six militants "trained in Myanmar" belonging to NDFB (S) were arrested and sophisticated weapons were seized from a hideout in the Ripu Reserve Forest in western Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Public relations officer (defence) based in Guwahati, Lt Col P Khongsai said that based on specific information, troops of Sikh Light regiment belonging to army's Red Horns division and police launched a joint operation on Monday night and caught the six militants.

"Spot questioning revealed that all six militants were trained in their camps in Myanmar and were planning to carry out violence in the western Assam areas. On further questioning, the apprehended cadres revealed the location of a temporary camp site close to the spot of their apprehension. The troops immediately moved to the camp site and conducted a thorough search of the area and seized the weapons," Khongsai said in a statement.

The recovery included one M16 assault rifle, six 7.65 mm pistols, twelve magazines, ammunition, medicines, rations, along with several other items.

The arrested people have been identified as Bahaigya Basumatary alias Belarwm, self-styled cultural secretary and deputy finance secretary of 39th batch NDFB (S), Ranjolal Wary alias Gobla alias W Raithab, Rubiram Goyary alias G Rwmwgwmw, Julesh Musharay alias M Jujilang, Sailen Borgoyary alias B Sibithao and Rajesh Narzary alias N Railang, Khongsai said.

"The apprehension of this group is a major setback to NDFB (S) activities in Kokrajhar district. Due to hard living conditions, sustained the pressure of security forces and lack of local support, most of the cadres are disillusioned and demoralized," Khongsai said.

Army and other security forces have been carrying out operation against NDFB (S) since December 2014, when the banned outfit massacred 84 Adivasis in Kokrajhar and Sonitpur districts. More than 60 cadres have been killed and over 500 cadres and linkmen arrested since then.