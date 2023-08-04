SKM MLA takes oath as Sikkim minister

SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma takes oath as Sikkim minister

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Aug 04 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 16:51 ist
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma (R). Credit: X/@arunupretiskm

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma on Friday took oath as a minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government.

At a function held in the Raj Bhavan here, the 64-year-old legislator was sworn in by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other state ministers were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Also read | Nepalese killed in Sikkim after altercation with local

The decision to nominate the Rhenock MLA for the minister's post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Sharma told reporters that he would discharge his duties as a minister with full sincerity.

He thanked the chief minister and the SKM supremo for reposting faith in him.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
India News
Sikkim

