Smoke from coach AC halts Secunderabad-Agartala Express in Odisha's Brahmapur

The Secunderabad-Agartala Express was Tuesday halted at Odisha's Brahmapur railway station around noon as passengers alerted railway officials about smoke emitting from an air-conditioning unit inside a coach, officials said.
Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic stricken passengers refused to travel in the coach fearing another electrical breakdown. They demanded a replacement of the coach.
Also Read | Father who refused to believe his son died in Odisha train tragedy finds him alive in morgue: Report
Some passengers first noticed smoke in the B-5 coach and raised an alarm. Following this most of the passengers reportedly got down and refused to re-board the train, an official said.
"It was reported that a minor electrical issue occurred in the coach no. B-5 of Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Brahmapur station. The staff on duty attended to the issue immediately and rectified it," a ECoR official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road
Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know
People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra
Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change
Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue
Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study
Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out
What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti