Smuggled imported cigarettes worth Rs 1.62 cr seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized smuggled imported cigarettes worth Rs 1.62 crore from several areas of West Bengal and Assam. DRI in a statement said that three persons have been arrested in the case so far.

“DRI strikes at multiple locations to bust the syndicate engaged in smuggling of huge quantities of foreign cigarettes. The total quantity of 16.27 lakh sticks (cigarettes) seized from three different places in Siliguri, Kolkata and Guwahati, cumulatively valued at Rs 1.62 crore. Three persons have been arrested,” stated the DRI release.

The first seizure took place on Sunday when acting on a tip-off DRI officials intercepted a Kolkata bound truck from Siliguri in North Bengal and seized 10,43,400 cigarettes worth Rs 1.40 crore.

According to DRI officials, the cigarettes were smuggled into the country through the porous Indo-Myanmar border and then brought to Guwahati. If further stated that from there the cigarettes were being sent to Kolkata in the truck.

The seized cigarettes include brands such as Win, Paris, Ruili River, Esse Light, Esse Black, Esse Gold, Gudang Garam which are made in countries like China, Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar.

“The driver of the vehicle confessed that the recovered cigarettes were actually smuggled into India from Myanmar through Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh in the state of Manipur and the consignment was to be delivered to some person based in Kolkata,” stated the DRI release.

Upon further investigation, DRI officials raided a godown in the Burrabazar area of Kolkata on Monday where they seized 5,12,200 cigar rates worth Rs 51.22 lakhs. They also arrested two persons from the spot.

A second raid was conducted by DRI in Guwahati whee they seized 72,000 cigarettes worth Rs 7.2 lakhs.