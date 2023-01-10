Snake allegedly in midday meal, kids fall ill in Bengal

Snake allegedly found in midday meal, several children fall ill in Bengal's Birbhum

The staff claimed the children started vomiting and had to be rushed to the hospital

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 10 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 00:52 ist
Midday meal. Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Several school children were hospitalised Monday in Bengal’s Birbhum district after consuming food in which a snake was allegedly found, officials said.

Around 30 students of a primary school in Mayureswar block in the district fell ill after consuming the food served to them in the midday meal, they said.

A school staff who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils.

"We had to rush the children to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital as they started vomiting," he said.

Block Development Officer Dipanjan Jana told reporters that complaints have been received from several villagers about children falling sick after eating the mid-day meal.

“I have informed the district inspector of primary schools who will visit on January 10,” Jana said.

All the children, barring one, have been discharged from hospital, the official said, adding, he is out of danger.

A police officer said the guardians gheraoed the headmaster of the school and damaged his two-wheeler. The gherao was later lifted, he said.

West Bengal
Birbhum
India News

