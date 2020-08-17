Social activists to distribute masks, sanitisers to 19 lakh slum dwellers in Kolkata

Masks and hand sanitisers have become commodities of everyday use amid the Covid-19 pandemic and West Bengal is no exception to this. But what about those belonging to the financially weaker section of the society who can not afford them? A group of social activists, NGOs and a private hospital have taken up a unique initiative to resolve the issue to a certain extent by distributing masks and hand sanitizers among slum dwellers in Kolkata.

The organisers themselves are aware that it will be a daunting task as they point out that according to the records of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation there are 3,500 slums in the city. The organisers aim to provide masks and hand sanitisers to about 19 lakh people living in these slums.

Apart from masks they will also distribute thermometers, gloves, medicines for fever and bleaching power among the slum dwellers. Under the recently launched initiative named ‘Janani: Sasther Sadhinota’ about 15 residents of these slims will get free treatment each month in case they test positive for Covid-19.

According to noted actor Rudranil Ghosh, who is involved with the initiative, the Covid-19 pandemic has jeopardised people’s liberty to have a healthy life.

“Through our humble initiative we are trying to work hand in hand with the government to extend cooperation to the people amid this crisis. Apart from handing over necessary equipment such as masks and hand sanitisers we are also trying to increase awareness among people,” said Ghosh.

However, the organisers are of the opinion that they will not be able to perform the daunting task all by themselves and urged more people to step forward.

“We have been able to take up the initiative with help from others. But more people have to come forward and extend cooperation to make it a success,” said Ghosh.