Some in media encouraging lawlessness: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that despite the government having taken action in the student leader Anis Khan’s mysterious death, there are attempts at reaping political dividends, and a section of media in the state is encouraging lawlessness, not deterring from using communal tones for grabbing viewers’ attention.

Interacting with leading industrialists from the region at the state secretariat on Wednesday, Mamata said that investigation has commenced at Amta - the place where Anis was found dead after four persons who represented themselves as policemen had come and met him. As the complaint involved the police force, two police personnel have been arrested to avoid any influence on investigation, and the government has taken a tough stand.

Mamata said that those who are practicing politics over the issue despite government action should understand that ‘obstruction’ is a criminal offence. Referring to massive student protests on Tuesday a day earlier Mamata said that it left citizens disturbed. “This culture, Bengal will not tolerate. It’s enough. For thirty years, we have seen this,” she said, taking a dig at the Left that ruled the state for over three decades. She added that tough decisions need to be taken for industrialisation, but there are people who will do politics to see that Bengal doesn’t get industries.

The chief minister blamed a section of media in the state for encouraging lawlessness, and at times not shying away from making incidents appear communal for strengthening viewership. “Let the media do its work, we have no objection. But you will do business here, and encourage lawlessness, both can’t be done,” she said. “For TRPs (viewership) you will ignite fire, it will not be tolerated. Law is the same for all,” the chief minister said.

“Some channels are doing communal (presentation), some are encouraging criminal activities. I would only request. I am not the BJP that will shut down your channel. BJP does this. It threatens, we don't. I hope good sense will prevail,” the CM stated.

Countering the demand of CBI inquiry in the case, Mamata said that the CPI(M) (Left supporters have also been on the protest) should show were they successful in arresting the culprits involved in major incidents during their reign. She alleged that there’s an attempt at de-stabilising and breaking down morale of the state police.

