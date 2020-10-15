Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is being treated for coronavirus improved on Thursday and was administered music therapy and phsiotherapy, a senior physician at the health facility where he is being treated said. The doctors are monitoring him closely as the 85-year-old thespian's comorbidities are a matter of concern, he said.

Chatterjee had tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday and has been shifted to a non-Covid ITU.

"Mr Chatterjee had no fever in the last 36 hours. He had a sound sleep in the night. He has been administered music therapy aiming to improve his condition. He is responding to verbal commands and that is a very good sign," a doctor treating him at the private hospital here said.

"He is, however, is still confused, mildly agitated, quite arousable with involuntary limb movements but no focal seizures," he said.

"We will continue neuro assessment and rectification of encephalopathy. At the moment invasive airway protection is not required because Mr Chatterjee's neurological status is improving. Treatment for his secondary infection will be continued," he added.

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to the hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.