Soumitra Chatterjee's works will immortalise him across the globe: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee will continue to occupy a glorious position in the heart of West Bengal and will be immortalised through his works all over the globe.

Apart from movies, Chatterjee who died on November 15 last year, left his mark in 'jatras', plays, paintings and literature, Banerjee said.

"He may not be with us physically any more, but he will be immortalised through his works across India and in the world," she said at a programme here to celebrate the late actor's 86th birth anniversary.

Reminiscing about the iconic actor, Banerjee said, she was introduced to Chatterjee's works during her childhood when she watched movies like Teen Bhubaner Pare and Pratham Kadam Phool with her mother.

Describing the actor's death as a huge loss, the chief minister said, Chatterjee was the guardian of Bengal's film fraternity after the demise of matinee idol Uttam Kumar in 1980.

Banerjee said the West Bengal government will work together with Chatterjee's family in any endeavour which will perpetuate the legacy of the versatile actor.

"It is my responsibility to come to the aid of people from the world of art whenever any need arises," she said.