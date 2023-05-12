Speaker, 2 Odisha ministers resign amid speculations of cabinet reshuffle

Odisha Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two state ministers resigned Friday evening in the wake of speculations that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contemplating a reshuffle of his cabinet.
The two ministers of state who put in their papers are Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education) and Srikant Sahu (Labour).
Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says won't be part of united Opposition
After submitting his resignation letter, Arukha said he has quit on personal grounds.
“I will accept whatever responsibility is given to me,” he added.
Dash and Sahu were unavailable for comments.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves
'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station