Speaker, 2 Odisha ministers resign amid speculations of cabinet reshuffle

Odisha Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two state ministers resigned Friday evening in the wake of speculations that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contemplating a reshuffle of his cabinet.

The two ministers of state who put in their papers are Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education) and Srikant Sahu (Labour).

After submitting his resignation letter, Arukha said he has quit on personal grounds.

“I will accept whatever responsibility is given to me,” he added.

Dash and Sahu were unavailable for comments.