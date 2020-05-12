Train from Bengaluru reaches WB with 1,200 passengers

Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers

PTI
PTI, Bankura (WB),
  • May 12 2020, 09:06 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 09:06 ist
Migrant labours with their family members sit near a train window as they arrive from the Western Indian state of Rajasthan through a special train organised to bring back migrant labours and pilgrims to their hometowns at the Dankuni Railway station after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, some 25 Km north of Kolkata on May 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived here on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

The passengers included patients, labourers and students, he added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The 22-coach train departed the Karnataka capital on May 10 and reached here after a two-day journey.

All the passengers would undergo a medical screening for fever and other signs of the coronavirus, before being sent home in buses arranged by the West Bengal government, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Shramik Special
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
migrant workers
West Bengal
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 