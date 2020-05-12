Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers

A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived here on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

The passengers included patients, labourers and students, he added.

The 22-coach train departed the Karnataka capital on May 10 and reached here after a two-day journey.

All the passengers would undergo a medical screening for fever and other signs of the coronavirus, before being sent home in buses arranged by the West Bengal government, the official said.