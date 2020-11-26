Sporadic clashes in West Bengal during trade union strike

Sporadic clashes took place between supporters of Central trade unions and police on Thursday in West Bengal during the 24 hour nationwide strike by the trade unions.

The strike was called against the economic policies of the Centre.

Workers of the CPI(M)-affiliated trade union CITU and youth organisation DYFI took out rallies in several areas of Kolkata, disrupting traffic movement. They also asked shopkeepers to to close their shops in support of the strike.

Bandh supporters also tried to stop vehicular movement in font of Howrah station by picketing there. Soon a large police contingent arrived at the spot and dispersed them following a minor scuffle.

They clashed with police in the districts of North 24 Paraganas, West Bardhaman, West Medinipur, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. Protesters shattered the windscreens of buses in Jhargram and Cooch Behar districts, and blocked roads in Howrah.

Rail blockades were staged at several places in North 24 Paraganas and Howrah districts disrupting suburban rail services.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of trying to muzzle the “spontaneous protest,” Left Front Chairperson Biman Basu said that police was using brute force.