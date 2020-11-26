Sporadic clashes in Bengal during trade union strike

Sporadic clashes in West Bengal during trade union strike

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Nov 26 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 21:12 ist
Police personnel baton charge protestors as they block a road during a protest in support of the nationwide strike by ten central trade unions against various policies of the NDA government, in Durgapur district. Credit: PTI.

Sporadic clashes took place between supporters of Central trade unions and police on Thursday in West Bengal during the 24 hour nationwide strike by the trade unions.

The strike was called against the economic policies of the Centre.

Workers of the CPI(M)-affiliated trade union CITU and youth organisation DYFI took out rallies in several areas of Kolkata, disrupting traffic movement. They also asked shopkeepers to to close their shops in support of the strike.

Bandh supporters also tried to stop vehicular movement in font of Howrah station by picketing there. Soon a large police contingent arrived at the spot and dispersed them following a minor scuffle.

They clashed with police in the districts of North 24 Paraganas, West Bardhaman, West Medinipur, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. Protesters shattered the windscreens of buses in Jhargram and Cooch Behar districts, and blocked roads in Howrah.

Rail blockades were staged at several places in North 24 Paraganas and Howrah districts disrupting suburban rail services.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of trying to muzzle the “spontaneous protest,” Left Front Chairperson Biman Basu said that police was using brute force.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Strike
Trade Unions

What's Brewing

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

 