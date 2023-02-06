St Xavier's University confers DLitt On Mamata Banerjee

The governor said, 'A deserving woman got the honour'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 06 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 15:37 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The St Xavier's University in Kolkata conferred an honorary DLitt on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

She was honoured for her contribution in the field of social services and spread of education, vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj said before handing the citation to Banerjee in presence of Governor CV Ananda Bose at the varsity's fourth convocation.

Accepting the citation of DLitt (Doctor of Letters) at the function held at the varsity's New Town campus, Banerjee said she was dedicating it to the people of the state, and of the country, "without whom I am nobody".

"I am what I am because of the common man," she added.

The governor said, "A deserving woman got the honour."

Earlier, the vice-chancellor had said that the university wanted to honour her as she had greatly helped to establish it in 2017.

In January 2018, the state-run Calcutta University conferred an honorary DLitt on the chief minister in recognition of her social service.

