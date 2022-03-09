Stakeholders call for 'one agreement, one solution' to end Naga conflict

Following a consultative meeting, various stakeholders in Nagaland on Wednesday urged all negotiating parties to "heed the Naga people's yearning for an early political solution" and arrive at one solution and one agreement to end the decades-long conflict.

"The Naga people are yearning for an early political solution. The negotiating parties should earnestly heed this call and arrive at a political solution that is honourable, inclusive, transparent, and acceptable to the people," said the resolution adopted in the consultation.

It also appealed to all sections to make renewed efforts towards unity and understanding to work towards "One Solution and One Agreement."

All MLAs, representatives of political parties, church bodies, tribal hohos, NGOs, students' bodies, women's organisations and representatives of other civil society organisations who enjoy respect and influence on Naga society were invited to the meeting held at the State Banquet Hall in state capital Kohima on Wednesday.

Also Read — Nagaland awaits new dawn, but AFSPA extended again

The meeting also adopted a resolution saying that elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULB) should be conducted in the state under the 74th amendment of the Constitution that mandated devolution of power to ULBs. Elections to ULBs in Nagaland has remained on hold due to a lack of consensus regarding the same.

The call for one agreement is seen as a significant development given the fact that the Centre signed preliminary agreements separately with NSCN-IM and a Naga National Political Groups, a forum of seven other insurgent groups in 2015 and 2017. But the process to sign the final agreement remained stuck in NSCN-IM'S insistence on its "core demands" for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

Many Naga groups, including the NSCN-IM, claim that Nagas were never part of India and have been leading an "armed movement" for decades.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: