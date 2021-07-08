Stan Swamy was murdered by govt, NIA, jail authorities: Akhil Gogoi

Alleging that human rights worker Stan Swamy's death in jail was a murder committed by the Centre, NIA and the jail authorities, anti-CAA leader-turned Assam MLA, Akhil Gogoi on Thursday demanded criminal proceedings against all those responsible for the incident.

"Death of 84-year-old Swamy will be remembered as a tragic day of human rights violation in the history of Indian democracy. He was falsely booked in the Bhima Koregaon case. He was kept in jail and denied medical facilities despite his pleas. It was a murder and I held the Centre, NIA and the jail authorities responsible for his untimely death. Now criminal charges should be filed against all for his tragic and untimely death," Akhil told reporters in Guwahati, a week after he came out of judicial custody after more than 18 months.

Akhil was arrested during the anti-CAA agitation in Assam in December 2019 and was subsequently booked by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was charged with sedition and for having links with the Maoists. But a special NIA court in Guwahati on July 1 cleared him and three of his associates from all charges levelled by the investigative agency.

Also read: DH Exclusive | Opposing undemocratic policies not anti-national, says Akhil Gogoi

Akhil further alleged that activists like him and Swamy are being booked under the UAPA in order to silence the voices against the Narendra Modi government, BJP and RSS.

"The NIA was set up to investigate terror organisations and terror elements having international links but the agency is now being used as a politicial weapon to silence the dissenting voices and political activists opposed to BJP and RSS. The UAPA is being blatantly misused against those leading democratic protests against the government," Akhil said.

He said his party, Raijor Dal would reach out to all other opposition parties across the country to build a country-wide voice for repealing the UAPA, an act which he called black and draconian.

In an interview with DH on Tuesday, Akhil said opposing the government and its "anti-people" policies can not be considered anti-national and act of Maoists.

Check out DH latest videos: