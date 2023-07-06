State election panel chief failed in discharging his duties: West Bengal Guv on poll violence

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday alleged that State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha has failed in discharging his duties during the panchayat elections.

Addressing a press conference, he urged Sinha to ensure that people's lives are protected during the polls, scheduled to be held on July 8.

"You are the custodian of the lives of the people during the election. You are the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections. The police, magistrate, and state machinery are under you during the elections. Then why this gruesome violence? Mr SEC, you have failed in discharging your duties," he said.

"Mr SEC you must know who all are responsible for the lives lost. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Mr SEC, do you know what your duty is? Bengal expects you to do your duty," Bose said referring to the incidents of violence reported in different parts of the state including Bhangar, Basanti, Canning, and Dinhata.

The Governor, who has opened a 'Peace Home' at the Raj Bhavan to address complaints of the common people, also questioned, "If democracy is dead during this panchayat election? Who is the killer? Will the State Election Commissioner please raise his hand? You should know the killers."

"I appointed you, you disappointed the people. My constitutional 'Appointee', you have failed in your duty, failed the people. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Do your duty – that is what people tell you. That is what they want from you. You have no time to listen to that when I tried to convey it to you. I am a humble citizen of India. I have to find the time for that," Bose said.

The governor advised Sinha about deploying central forces at all booths and continuing with the deployment even after the polls are over to prevent post-poll violence.

"Install CCTV cameras at strategic places to cover the poll and monitor the footage. Also, make an effective investigation into allegations of printing to PDF file papers and prevention of such activities," he said.

Bose further asked Sinha to increase picketing, and route marches besides, securing the strong rooms, and providing security to counting personnel at the counting centres.

So far, 16 deaths in violence connected to the elections have been reported in the state, according to officials.

About 5.67 crore people living in West Bengal's rural areas will be eligible to vote in the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.