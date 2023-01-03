Stone pelting of Vande Bharat train sparks political slugfest in Bengal

The newly introduced Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal was stone-pelted on Monday. The incident has triggered a series of strong political reactions – adding heat to regional politics.

The stone pelting on the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat train took place around 5.50 pm on Monday at Kumarganj near Samsi in Malda district of West Bengal. A case under Section 154 of the Railways Act has been registered against unknown persons, Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway told Deccan Herald. Only one main door glass was was affected in the incident. There was no injury to any passenger, or delay of the train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the train via video conferencing on Friday. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaisnav, besides other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

The incident on Monday has ignited a slugfest in state’s politics.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly terming the incident unfortunate, demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “Unfortunate & sickening. Stones pelted at India's pride Vande Bharat Express in WB's Malda district. Is this revenge for 'Jai Shree Ram' chants on the Inaugural day?” Adhikari tweeted, urging PM Modi and the ministry of railways to handover the probe to NIA. Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP president, also expressed similar sentiments.

Unfortunate & sickening.

Stones pelted at India's pride Vande Bharat Express in WB's Malda district.

Is this revenge for 'Jai Shree Ram' chants on the Inaugural day?

I urge @PMOIndia & @RailMinIndia to handover the probe to @NIA_India & punish the perpetrators.@AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/QYdu3Qgq83 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 2, 2023

Last Friday, during the flagging-off ceremony at Howrah Station, a few people said to be BJP supporters had raised the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans when the chief minister reached the venue to attend the event.

Trinamool spokesperson reacting to the incident alleged that the incident could be a ‘conspiracy’ to tarnish the state's image. “Who are trying to damage 'Vande Bharat'? Proper investigation needed. Trinamool strongly condemn stone throwing.But this may be a conspiracy to create (a) negative campaign against Bengal. First throw stones, then make statements, then start dirty politics; a wel(l)planned script,” Ghosh tweeted.

Who are trying to damage 'Vande Bharat'?

Proper investigation needed.@AITCofficial strongly condemn stone throwing.

But this may be a conspiracy to create negative campaign against Bengal. First throw stones, then make statements, then start dirty politics; a welplanned script. — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) January 2, 2023

In a follow up tweet, Ghosh added: “Same incident occurred in UP thrice. Statements related to this should include UP also. Is this a preplanned conspiracy to provoke cheap politics, this must be probed unbiassedly.”