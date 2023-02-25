Stones pelted at minister’s car in WB; BJP blames TMC

Stones pelted at union minister’s car in Bengal, BJP blames TMC

Preliminary information suggests that the minister was shown black flags by TMC supporters

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Feb 25 2023, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 16:51 ist
Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Home Affairs. Credit: Instagram/nisithpramanik

The convoy of Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Home Affairs, came under attack at Dinhata, in Coochbehar district of West Bengal. The minister’s windscreen allegedly was cracked after the stone pelting.

The minister was on a round to meet BJP workers and meet people in the region, in accordance with a pre-decided programme when the attack happened. BJP has raised allegations against the TMC. Allegations include hurling of bombs but there is no official confirmation of the same.

Preliminary information suggests that the minister was shown black flags by TMC supporters. This led to a scuffle between the supporters of the ruling party and the BJP. The convoy allegedly was pelted with stones and the minister was safely escorted away.

A Trinamool leader held people’s sentiments against the BJP responsible for the mishap, and not the ruling party supporters. More details are being sought, he said.

