Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM warns

Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM warns people

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 19 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 19:57 ist
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday warned people that they will have to face the consequences if they do not stop violence in the state.

He was reacting to the injury suffered by an Army soldier after unidentified men resorted to unprovoked firing in Imphal West district on Sunday night.

Also Read | Army soldier injured in unprovoked firing in Manipur

“Stop it (violence). Otherwise, they will face the consequences. I also appeal to the people... Meitei people who are with arms ... not to attack anything and maintain peace so that we can restore normalcy in the state,” Singh told reporters here.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to restore peace in the northeastern state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
N Biren Singh
India News
kuki

Related videos

What's Brewing

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 