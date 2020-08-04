Strict security measures for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, complete lockdown in WB

Strict security measures will be in place throughout West Bengal on Wednesday to avert any untoward incident in view of the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya and the complete lockdown in the state by the government, a senior official of the state government said on Tuesday.

While security will be tight to enforce the lockdown to combat Covid-19, extra precautions will be taken to thwart any attempt to disrupt the law and situation "anywhere by anyone be it any political or non-political body, the official said hinting at the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan.

"No gatherings or congregation will be allowed anywhere. We will not see any colour - be it political or non-political ... Nobody will be allowed to come out or hold any rally or any congregations. We will act strictly as per the law, the official told PTI.

Stating that restrictions will be in force as in other days of complete lockdown, he said none will be allowed on the streets until and unless there is an emergency. Only people belonging to the emergency services will only be allowed to move outside, he said.

Extra police force will be posted outside temples and religious places so that people do not come out of their homes violating lockdown restrictions and congregate, he added.

Police, security personnel have been directed for the purpose and directives have been sent to each district and commissionerate to strictly deal with any form of violation of restrictions, he said.

Security will be tight in the city, where an extra layer will be in place with senior Kolkata Police officers in the ranks of assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners posted at vital junctions including in front of temples.

All police stations have been directed use extra force and ensure that there is no disruption of law and order in their respective areas.

Naka checking, quick response teams, RAF, heavy radio flying squads will be in place. Our senior officers supervising things from the kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, he added.

The BJP has opposed the West Bengal government's imposition of the lockdown on Wednesday and demanded that the date be changed as in the case of Eid on August 1 so that people of the state could take part in the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan with the rest of the country.