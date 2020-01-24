Substantial increase in outflow of B'deshi migrants post CAA enactment: BSF

The BSF on Friday said a substantial increase in the outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to their home country has been recorded over the past one month, following the enactment of the CAA.

A top official of the paramilitary force said fear among the illegal settlers, post the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), seems to have triggered this outflow.

"There has been substantial increase in outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to the bordering country in last one month.... In January alone, we had apprehended 268 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, most of whom were trying to sneak into the neighbouring country," BSF Inspector General (South Bengal Frontier) Y B Khurania told reporters.