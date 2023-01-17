Pattnaik sculptures 'world's largest sand hockey stick'

Sudarsan Pattnaik sculptures 'world's largest sand hockey stick'

Pattnaik had created the 105-foot-long sand sculpture with 5,000 hockey balls on the banks of Mahanadi River in Cuttack

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jan 17 2023, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 11:54 ist
Credit: Twitter/@sudarsansand

A sculpture created by eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been recognised as the 'world's largest sand hockey stick' by World Records India, a not-for-profit organisation.

Pattnaik had created the 105-foot-long sand sculpture with 5,000 hockey balls on the banks of Mahanadi River in Cuttack on the occasion of the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup in the state.

Infographic | India's performance at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup over the years

"I feel very happy to get this certificate from World Records India," Pattnaik said.

Hockey
Odisha
India News
Sudarsan Pattnaik

