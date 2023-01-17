Sudarsan Pattnaik sculptures 'world's largest sand hockey stick'

A sculpture created by eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been recognised as the 'world's largest sand hockey stick' by World Records India, a not-for-profit organisation.
Pattnaik had created the 105-foot-long sand sculpture with 5,000 hockey balls on the banks of Mahanadi River in Cuttack on the occasion of the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup in the state.
Infographic | India's performance at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup over the years
"I feel very happy to get this certificate from World Records India," Pattnaik said.
Our largest sand hockey stick set a New World Record, which was 105 ft long with installation of 5000 #hockey balls.This was created for the opening ceremony of Men’s Hockey WorldCup.Honour for us to get this recognition from World Records India Organisation. #HockeyWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/N9npx5eUi5
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 16, 2023
