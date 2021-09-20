Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP chief

The BJP on Monday replaced West Bengal State president Dilip Ghosh with party MP from Balurghat Dr. Sukanta Majumdar. Ghosh has been given a comparatively less important post of national vice president of the party. The order was issued from the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

“BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed Dr. Sukanta Majumdar as State president of West Bengal BJP. The appointment comes into immediate effect,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh stated in an order.

Majumdar the new State BJP president was born on December 29, 1979 and holds a PHD in Botany. Interestingly, he represents a constituency in North Bengal which is considered to be a BJP stronghold where the saffron party despite its defeat in the last Assembly election performed comparatively well.

“Dedicated BJP workers and leaders will never leave the party. However, those who come to the BJP for personal gains are not able to last long in the party,” said Majumdar.

He also said that as far as the number of seats the BJP won in the Assembly election in West Bengal is concerned, it was the highest during Ghosh’s tenure. The BJP achieved its highest tally of 77 seats in Bengal in the last Assembly election.

“I congratulate Dr. Sukanta Majumdar as the new State BJP president. I wish him all the best,” tweeted Ghosh.

“I got a call from party president J P Nadda today afternoon. He told me that I was being appointed as the national vice president. I will perform the task the party asks me to do,” said Ghosh.

Besides Ghosh, the BJP also appointed former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya as the national vice president of the party.

Maurya, a prominent Dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh, is expected to play a key role in the upcoming assembly elections when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will seek a renewed mandate.

Her appointment came a day after Congress named Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of Punjab. Maurya was the first Dalit Mayor of Agra, but had failed to win the Etmadpur assembly seat in the 2007 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Maurya was on the political margins for quite a while before being appointed as Uttarakhand Governor in 2018. She had quit the gubernatorial post earlier this month.

On the other side, Ghosh’s tenure as State BJP president has been a mixture of electoral success and controversy, mainly because of his outspoken nature. Ghosh has often expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP’s central leadership for inducting leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in large numbers ahead of the last Assembly election.

His tenure comprises of two stunning successes for the BJP in West Bengal. First, the saffron party stunned the TMC when it won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Later, even as it fell far short from the target of winning 200 seats set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the last Assembly election, it bagged its highest number of seats in Bengal by winning in 77 constituencies.