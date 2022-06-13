Summer vacation in West Bengal schools extended till June 26

The West Bengal School Education Department has decided to extend summer vacation in state's schools till June 26. The schools in hilly areas -- Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts -- will continue to operate.

The decision to extend the vacation has been taken considering the extreme heat prevalent in the region. The vacation has been extended till June 26, or until further instructions. Existing academic schedule will continue in the two districts, until further instructions.

The department has taken the decision keeping in mind the students' security and safety. Schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, and West Bengal Board of Primary Education have been asked to act accordingly.

The department has also requested the Central Board of Secondary Education, and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination to issue suitable advice to the affiliated schools in West Bengal.

