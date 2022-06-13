Summer vacation in Bengal schools extended till June 26

Summer vacation in West Bengal schools extended till June 26

The decision to extend the vacation has been taken considering the extreme heat prevalent in the region

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 13 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 12:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

The West Bengal School Education Department has decided to extend summer vacation in state's schools till June 26. The schools in hilly areas -- Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts -- will continue to operate.

The decision to extend the vacation has been taken considering the extreme heat prevalent in the region. The vacation has been extended till June 26, or until further instructions. Existing academic schedule will continue in the two districts, until further instructions. 

The department has taken the decision keeping in mind the students' security and safety. Schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, and West Bengal Board of Primary Education have been asked to act accordingly. 

The department has also requested the Central Board of Secondary Education, and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination to issue suitable advice to the affiliated schools in West Bengal.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

 