Summer vacation of Bengal courts advanced due to surging Covid cases

The summer vacation of the Calcutta High Court was on Friday advanced in view of the deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic situation and it will now begin from May 3 instead of May 24.
A number of judges and employees of the high court have tested positive for the disease, an official notification said.
Summer vacations in all district courts were also advanced to May 3, the notification issued by the High Court administration said.
"Keeping in view the deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic situation whereby a number of judges and their family members, and a number of employees working in the High Court and their family members tested positive for Covid-19, it is decided to prepone the summer vacation starting from May 24 to May 3," the notification said. It said that circuit benches at Jalpaiguri will remain suspended from May 3 till further orders.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010
In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space
The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?
Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake
What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan
RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech
Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?