Supreme Court declares West Bengal law on real estate regulation unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared as void and unconstitutional a West Bengal law passed in 2017 in place of a central law - Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to regulate the real estate sector in the state.

"If Parliament has enacted a law on a subject, it is not open to state legislature to enact a similar law," a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said.

The top court struck down the West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act, 2017, saying it created a parallel mechanism and regime, which was impermissible.

"The State legislature has encroached upon the legislative power of Parliament by enacting parallel mechanism," the top court pointed out, adding that the state law had also failed to protect the interest of home buyers.

The court also said the state law, which is in direct conflict and repugnant to the central law, could not be sustained.

Forum for Peoples Collective Efforts (FPCE), an NGO, had challenged the validity of the state law, saying this had caused irreparable loss to home buyers.

The question of law before the top court was raised as the West Bengal government refused to implement the RERA and enacted its own law.

After striking down the West Bengal law, the top court clarified that prior permission and sanctions granted to housing projects would not be affected by its judgement.

The petitioner claimed the State law doesn’t really regulate the housing industry per se but regulates the contracts formed between promoters and purchasers.