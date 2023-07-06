Supreme Court refuses to consider plea against Internet shutdown in Manipur

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to consider a plea against the internet shutdowns imposed in Manipur since May 3 after being affected by ethnic violence, saying the High Court was already seized of the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra asked advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for two Manipur residents as to why he does not go to the High Court as a division bench over there is considering the issue.

The counsel submitted he has placed all the orders passed by the High Court, including the one related to a formation of an expert committee which, however, was looking at how to continue with the ban.

The bench, however, said the moment, it issued notice in the matter, the High Court would stop looking into the matter.

The counsel also claimed the issue of proportionality of measure was to be examined.

As the court showed disclination to examine the matter, the counsel preferred to withdraw the plea.

The petition filed by Manipur residents Chongtham Victor Singh and Mayengbam James, contended the internet shutdown was "grossly disproportionate" as it affected the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, and the right to carry on any trade or business.

The measure has had a significant economic, humanitarian, social and psychological impact on both the petitioners and their families, their plea claimed.

The residents of the state experienced feelings of "fear, anxiety, helplessness, and frustration" as a result of the shutdown, and have been unable to communicate with their loved ones or office colleagues, it further contended.

"Continued suspension of the internet for the purpose of preventing rumour-mongering and the spread of misinformation does not pass the threshold prescribed by the Telecom Suspension Rules, 2017," the plea said.

Over 120 people have so far lost their lives and several hundreds others injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur as clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 after the High Court's judgement to consider granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to Hindu Meitei community.