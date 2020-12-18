SC relief to BJP MPs in Bengal govt's case against them

Supreme Court relief to BJP MPs in Bengal govt's case against them

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2020, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 13:45 ist
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government and ordered that no coercive action be taken against BJP leaders till next date of hearing in January 2021.

The apex court was hearing petitions filed by BJP MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh and others alleging foisting of false cases on them to deter them from political activity.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
West Bengal
BJP
TMC
Kailash Vijayvargiya

