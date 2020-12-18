Supreme Court relief to BJP MPs in Bengal govt's case against them

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government and ordered that no coercive action be taken against BJP leaders till next date of hearing in January 2021.
The apex court was hearing petitions filed by BJP MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh and others alleging foisting of false cases on them to deter them from political activity.
More to follow...
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India
50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic
Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5
DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'
Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her
Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking