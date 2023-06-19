Supreme Court to hear plea against deployment of central forces in West Bengal panchayat polls on June 19

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider on June 20 a plea by the West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) against the Calcutta High Court's orders on deployment of central paramilitary forces and within 48 hours in sensitive districts during three tier Gram Panchayat polls on July 8, 2023.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh allowed a plea for urgent hearing made by senior advocate Meenakshi Arora on behalf of the SEC.

The counsel said the SEC has challenged the orders by the High Court on June 13 and June 15.

On June 13, the HC had asked the SEC to send requisition for deployment of central forces in sensitive districts. On June 15, the HC directed for deploying the forces within 48 hours.

She said the SEC filed the review petition against June 13 order.

But, acting on a petition, the High Court had on June 15 directed for deploying the forces within 48 hours, without granting it an opportunity to file a reply, she said.

Amid reports of violence, the High Court's directions were passed on a batch of writ petitions filed by Opposition Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and others.

In its special leave petition, the West Bengal government contended the High Court's division bench passed the direction without seeking any affidavit or report from it.

The state government also said it had already sought assistance of police forces from different states across the country.

"The High Court failed to consider that on 12 June 2023 the petitioners had already requisitioned police forces from the States of Jharkhand, Orissa, Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu as additional forces for forthcoming Panchayat Elections," it said.

The plea also claimed that the High Court had relied on newspaper reports, which have no evidentiary value.

"The High Court fails to take into consideration that the appointment of Central paramilitary forces does not guarantee lack of violence during the election process," the plea said.