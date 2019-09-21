Supriyo assures 'no action' against agitating student

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday assured the mother of a student who allegedly pulled his hair at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University where he was allegedly heckled on Thursday. The singer-turned-politician stated in a tweet that he had neither lodge an FIR against the student nor did he allow anyone else to do so.

The development comes after the ailing mother of the concerned student Debanjan Ballav Rupali urged the Minister in a video not to lodge a police complaint against him as it will ruin his career.

Supriyo in his tweet also said that he wants Ballav to learn from his mistake and wished his mother a speedy recovery.

“ Don't worry aunty. I will not harm your son. All I want is that he learns from his mistake. I have not lodged an FIR against him neither did I allow anyone else to do so. Please don’t worry and get well soon.,” tweeted Supriyo.

He also attached a newspaper clipping featuring a photo of teary-eyed Rupali with folded hands. Recently a video of Rupali surfaced on social media where she was requesting the Minister not to lodge a police complaint against her son.

Ballav was seen in video footages aired by several news channels arguing with the Minister and at one time pulling his hair during the commotion at Jadavpur University.

Supriyo was kept gheraoed for nearly six hours by a section of students at Jadavpur University on Thursday where he went to attend a seminar organised by members of the ABVP. The moment he arrived at the campus on that day the Minister was stooped from entering the campus by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), and the Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) who shouted “go back” slogan and showed black flags to him.

He was finally able to leave the campus with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who arrived there at around 7 pm on Thursday.