Surge in marriages in West Bengal during coronavirus lockdown

More than 5,000 couples got married in West Bengal in toned down ceremonies during the initial period of the nationwide lockdown.

According to sources in the Registrar of Marriages, 5,570 marriages were registered in between April and May in the state.

They further revealed that a large number of the couples concerned have given notice well ahead of the lockdown.

"Most of these marriages were registered during the initial weeks of the lockdown and took place mainly in the districts where the number of cases was much lower at that time,” said an official of the Registrar of Marriages.

However, there were very few marriages taking place in Kolkata and adjoining areas during the same time due to spike in COVID-19 cases and strict restrictions enforced in containment zones.

Sources further revealed that with the lockdown being relaxed, about 3,800 marriages took place in between June 8 and June 18.

The development comes after a maximum of 25 people were allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.

"In view of the fact that some of our officials are elderly, we have deferred marriage registrations in areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases,” said the official.