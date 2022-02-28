Survey coming up to count people who quit liquor in Bihar

The Bihar government will conduct a survey to count the number of people who quit drinking after going to jail over liquor consumption.

While announcing the same, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening claimed that the Bihar government is committed to implementing a liquor ban successfully in the state and making all-out efforts for it.

"We had conducted a de-addiction survey in 2018 and found that 1.64 crore people left liquor consumption. After four years, we are going to conduct the same survey to know how many more persons have overcome the addiction," Kumar said.

Under this survey, the authorities will focus on counting the people who quit liquor after being released from jail.

"If anyone dies after consuming liquor, we cannot sympathise with him. Some people in society create a nuisance. Our police, excise and liquor prohibition department will handle them," he said.

The state authorities are currently using drones, helicopters, satellite phones, motorboats, horses, dog squads to monitor the activities of liquor mafias.

Bihar Police is facing criticism for not doing much on the issue. Many police personnel and officials were suspended and terminated from their jobs over their alleged links with liquor mafias.

