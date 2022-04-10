Suspected cattle smuggler killed, two injured in separate gunbattle incidents in Assam

A suspected cattle smuggler was killed and two others injured in a gunbattle, while an alleged robber received bullet injuries in another incident in Assam on Saturday night.

The first incident took place in Sapatgram area in Dhubri district in western Assam when police chased suspected cattle smugglers, who were allegedly transporting cattle in a car. "As we chased their vehicle, they opened fire at our team. Three persons in the car were injured when we retaliated. One of them succumbed to the injuries while two are undergoing treatment in hospital," a police official in Dhubri said.

The second incident took place at Doboka in central Assam's Nagaon district when police fired at a suspected robber, who was arrested on Saturday and had allegedly pushed a policeman while being taken in a police van.

Since the BJP-led government took charge for a second term in May last year, at least 43 persons accused in various criminal cases such as rape, murder, cattle and drug smuggling have been killed in such gunbattles. Over 100 persons have also been injured in these firing incidents. The police description of the circumstances in which the incidents took place bear many similarities.

Akhil Gogoi calls incidents 'fake encounters'

While CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma has defended strict action against criminals, opposition MLA and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi on Sunday alleged that 43 persons have been killed and over 100 injured in "fake encounters" since Sarma assumed charge as CM in May last year.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma government has resorted to a dangerous and undemocratic means to tackle criminals by killing and injuring suspected criminals and innocent youths in fake encounters," Gogoi told reporters in Guwahati hours after the firing incident in Dhubri and Nagaon took place.

He cited the recent killing of Suruj Gogoi, a 34-year-old man in eastern Assam's Sivasagar district by police. Suruj was arrested on charges of being a member of Ulfa-I, a banned militant group, and was later injured in a firing incident on March 3. Suruj died last week. Akhil Gogoi is an MLA from Sivasagar.

"Suruj's family has told us that he is innocent and had no links with any unlawful organisation. He was engaged in the business of stones. So we demand that there should be a CBI inquiry into his killing," Akhil said.

The Sivasagar MLA alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government was allowing police to take law into their own hands instead of allowing the courts to decide whether they are guilty or innocent. "Such fake encounters must stop immediately," he demanded.

Sarma defended police actions saying that the "zero tolerance policy" adopted by his government towards criminals has reduced the crime rate by 39.4 per cent between January-March this year compared to the same period in 2021.

"Our zero tolerance policy towards crime is bearing fruits. New benchmarks have been set in our journey towards establishing permanent peace in the state. Sharp dip in crimes and fast disposal rate – kudos to Assam Police – have created a sense of security among the people," Sarma posted on Facebook on Saturday (April 9).

