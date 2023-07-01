Suspected Maoists torch nine machines at crusher unit in Odisha

Suspected Maoists torch machines at Odisha crusher unit

The incident took place near Deokupali under the jurisdiction of Muniguda police station late on June 30 night.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 01 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 15:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Suspected Maoists ransacked properties and set fire to nine machines in a crusher unit in Odisha's Rayagada district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, 10 Maoists including some women cadres barged into the crusher unit and set fire to two porcelain machines, five Hywas and two loaders.

The red rebels also left behind posters in which they claimed that they destroyed the machines as the crusher unit was causing pollution in the area. They also alleged that the crusher unit owner was exploiting the labourers.

India News
Odisha
Maoists

