Suspected rhino poacher from Assam arrested in Kerala

The Assam Police on Thursday said Asmat Ali, a suspected poacher of one-horned rhinos in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, was arrested from Kerala on Wednesday.

"The evil accused in the recent rhino poaching act in @kaziranga_ has been nabbed from Kerela last night. Kudos to @assampolice & gratitude towards the cooperation from Kerela Police," Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya tweeted on Thursday morning. He also uploaded a photo of Ali.

Police sources claimed 35-year-old Ali alias Nalka, a resident of Milanpur village in North Assam's Biswanath district had fled to Kerala after police launched a manhunt against him and two others, who were allegedly involved in the poaching of a female rhino in Kaziranga on January 19. His details were shared with Kerala police and was arrested on Wednesday night. Police said details of how he was arrested will be disclosed soon.

Police on February 2 had announced cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the three. Police is looking for two other accused, Abdul Matin and Ataur Rahman.

Rhinos in the 920-sq km Kaziranga have been a target for international poachers as there is huge demand for rhino horns in South East Asian nations, such as China and Vietnam, where the same is used in the preparation of traditional medicines. There is a belief that rhino horns contain medicinal properties, including aphrodisiacs, even as it has been strongly rejected by researchers and scientists.

The Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985, is one of the major tourist attractions mainly due to the iconic one-one-horned rhinos. The latest census of rhinos in 2018 found 2,413 rhinos in KNP, which is the highest in the world.

