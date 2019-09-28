Suspected rhino poacher killed in Assam's Orang park

Police and forest guards in Orang National Park in North Assam killed a suspected poacher, who had allegedly entered the park to kill its prized possession, one horned rhinos.

The joint team found a .303 rifle with silencer and live ammunition from the suspected poacher, who was yet to be identified.

Forest officials said a joint team of police and forest personnel launched a search operation on Friday afternoon based on intelligence that a gang of poachers entered the park to kill rhinos.

"At about 3.15 pm there was a face to face encounter between duty staff and poachers. During search operation on Saturday morning one poacher was found sustained bullet injury. One. 303 rifle fitted with silencer and live ammunition were recovered from the person. The injured miscreant was admitted to hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected three to four others of the group managed to escape taking advantage of thick jungle and darkness," said a police official.

Spread over 79-sqkm, Organg National Park has 101 one-horned rhinos, 24 Royal Bengal tigers and many other avian and aquatic species. But rhinos and tigers face threat of international gang of poachers. Rhino horns and other wildlife parts are smuggled through the India-Myanmar border to meet the markets of traditional medicines in many South East Asian countries.