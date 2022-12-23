Suvendu Adhikari asks supporters to perform Tulsi Puja on December 25

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, on Friday told party supporters that Tulsi Puja and Kalpataru Utsav should be observed on December 25 and January 1, respectively.

Addressing a gathering of party supporters at Ranaghat in Bengal’s Nadia district, Adhikari asked people what they would be doing on December 25th. “Boro Din (Christmas) will be observed later. In the morning, Tulsi puja will be performed… Tulsi pujan divas…At 11(am), Mann Ki Baat… Atal Behari Vajpayeeji Sushasan Divas, his birthday will be observed,” he said.

Adhikari added, “On January 1, we will celebrate the English new year later. We will first observe Sri Sri Ramkrishna Dev’s Kalpataru Utsav,” he told the gathering. The religious festival is observed by followers of Lord Ramakrishna.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing in the state for more festivities over the next few days amid concerns, as the Covid resurfaces in China, and other countries.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formally inaugurated a government-facilitated Christmas festival in Kolkata on Wednesday. Also, traditionally, thousands of people throng Park Street, a popular locality in the city, on the new year eve.

The state government is also gearing up for the major congregation at Ganga Sagar in south Bengal, where lakhs of pilgrims are expected to participate in January next year. The state has already celebrated Durga Puja at a grand scale this year.