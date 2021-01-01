Suvendu Adhikari claims 5K TMC workers to join BJP

Suvendu Adhikari claims 5,000 TMC workers to join BJP in West Bengal

Soumendu had on Thursday said lotus will bloom in every home

PTI
PTI, Nandigram ,
  • Jan 01 2021, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 16:07 ist
Undated photo of Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu -- recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality -- will join the saffron camp along with a host of other activists from the state's ruling party.

Asserting that the TMC, of which he was a part till about a month ago, will disintegrate soon, Adhikari, during a meeting here in Purba Medinipur, claimed that Soumendu, together with a few councillors and 5,000 TMC workers, will switch over to the saffron party later in the day.

"My younger brother Soumendu will join the BJP in Contai today. He will be accompanied by several councillors and 5,000 TMC grassroot workers. The TMC will steadily disintegrate," Adhikari said here on the occasion of the Mamata Banerjee-led party's Foundation Day.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari's brother removed from civic body post

Soumendu had on Thursday said lotus will bloom in every home, hinting that he would join the saffron party, following in his brother's footsteps.

The Adhikari household has two other members in the TMC camp -- MPs Dibyendu and Sisir. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Suvendu Adhikari
TMC
BJP
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

'Drishyam 2': Why an 'OTT only' release is a good idea

'Drishyam 2': Why an 'OTT only' release is a good idea

5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir s new movie

5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir s new movie

Kambo: The immunity boosting poison from an Amazon frog

Kambo: The immunity boosting poison from an Amazon frog

How the world welcomed the New Year 2021

How the world welcomed the New Year 2021

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

 