Suvendu Adhikari elected Opposition leader in West Bengal Assembly

BJP on Monday chose Suvendu Adhikari as Leader of Opposition in the new West Bengal Assembly.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced Adhikari's name as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the Assembly after a meeting of the legislators at the party's Hastings office.

Adhikari had won election from Nandigram Assembly seat, defeating his former mentor-turned-political adversary Mamata Banerjee by a narrow margin of over 1900 votes. A former state minister Adhikari had joined the BJP before the state polls.

After the high-octane battle of Nandigram, the chief minister and Adhikari will again be face-to-face in the Assembly.

The ruling TMC won 213 seats in the elections to 294-member Bengal house while the saffron party emerged as the main opposition bagging 77 seats.