Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee detained on way to BJP's protest march in Kolkata

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, and MP Locket Chatterjee were detained by the police in Kolkata while they were on their way to the party's protest march outside the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.

Party leader Rahul Sinha was also detained and whisked away in a prison van.

They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detain BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march Leaders taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar pic.twitter.com/aPgJm7q6Dn — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

Meanwhile, police barricaded areas across the city and there was heavy deployment of police forces outside railway stations to prevent the workers from going ahead.

The BJP hired several trains - three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal - to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was expected to lead the procession from north Kolkata, while leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was supposed to be part of the rally from Santragachi area.

Party state president Sukanta Majumdar is likely to join the procession in north Kolkata.

(With inputs from agency)