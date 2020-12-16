Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Trinamool Congress MLA

Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Trinamool Congress MLA

He quit from the state Cabinet last month after serving as Minister for Transport, Irrigation and Water resources

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Dec 16 2020, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 17:03 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: Facebook/Suvendu Adhikari

Disgruntled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the TMC MLA from the Nandigram Assembly constituency. Adhikari arrived in the State Assembly at around 4 pm and tendered his resignation.

According to sources close to Adhikari, the former Minister submitted his resignation to the Secretary of the State Assembly. However, Adhikari did not speak to reporters and left the Assembly premises after tendering his resignation.

However, Speaker Biman Banerjee said, "His (Adhikari's) resignation letter has not yet been accepted. I will take a call on the issue as per Assembly rules."

Resignation letter of disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari.
Resignation letter of disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Sources close to Adhikari said that he had sent his resignation letter to the Speaker via email. The development comes at a time when Adhikari’s relation with the TMC leadership has been steadily worsening.

Adhikari, who has a substantial mass base in at least 50 Assembly constituencies in the State, had resigned as a Cabinet Minister on November 27.

However, he was yet to resign as a primary member of the TMC.

Adhikari’s move generated a strong reaction from the TMC. “Suvendu has betrayed the party. He negotiated with the BJP. We are not bothered about it.”

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy welcomed Adhikari’s decision. Adhikari is expected to join the BJP.

West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
Mamata Banerjee

