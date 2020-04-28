Assam: 2 including teenage girls test COVID-19 positive

Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin still worries Assam, two including a 16-year-old girl tests coronavirus positive

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 28 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 20:27 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The Nizamuddin event that spread coronavirus to several states continues to worry Assam with two more persons, including a 16-year-old girl, testing positive on Tuesday.

This took the state's total number of positive cases to 37. Of them, 27 have already been discharged from hospitals.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that both are secondary contacts of those who returned from Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi and were in quarantine.

The girl, a resident of Salmara in western Assam's Bongaigaon district, tested positive in the morning while the second person tested positive in the afternoon.

A total of 36 people who tested positive so far had either attended the congregation at Nizamuddin or came into contact with them. The state health department had a tough time to identify them and put them into quarantine.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

One of them, however, succumbed to the disease in Karimganj district in South Assam.

Economic impact

The Assam government on Tuesday held a discussion with a team of economists and business leaders in Guwahati about the steps required to address the adverse impacts the state economy faced due to the COVID-19.

After the three-hour-long discussion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told reporters that the government would soon work out an action plan keeping in mind the health concerns as well as the needs to revamp the economy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Assam
Delhi
Nizamuddin
Tablighi Jamaat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Himanta Biswa Sarma
economic slowdown

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 