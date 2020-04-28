Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin still worries Assam, two including a 16-year-old girl tests coronavirus positive

The Nizamuddin event that spread coronavirus to several states continues to worry Assam with two more persons, including a 16-year-old girl, testing positive on Tuesday.

This took the state's total number of positive cases to 37. Of them, 27 have already been discharged from hospitals.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that both are secondary contacts of those who returned from Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi and were in quarantine.

The girl, a resident of Salmara in western Assam's Bongaigaon district, tested positive in the morning while the second person tested positive in the afternoon.

A total of 36 people who tested positive so far had either attended the congregation at Nizamuddin or came into contact with them. The state health department had a tough time to identify them and put them into quarantine.

One of them, however, succumbed to the disease in Karimganj district in South Assam.

Economic impact

The Assam government on Tuesday held a discussion with a team of economists and business leaders in Guwahati about the steps required to address the adverse impacts the state economy faced due to the COVID-19.

After the three-hour-long discussion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told reporters that the government would soon work out an action plan keeping in mind the health concerns as well as the needs to revamp the economy.