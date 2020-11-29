Tacit understanding between Congress, BJD in Odisha: BJP

Accusing Congress of dancing to the tune of the ruling BJD in the assembly, Opposition BJP on Sunday alleged that both the parties have a tacit understanding to bail each other out.

The accusation was made by Leader of Opposition P K Naik of the BJP, as his party MLAs intensified demand for the dismissal of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo from the cabinet in connection with the kidnapping and kiling of a 5- year-old girl in Nayagarh district.

While some saffron party members attempted to climb the Speaker's podium earlier in the day, Congress members said there is no point in disrupting the proceedings, after the Odisha government announced a high court- monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the case.

As BJP MLA Mohan Majhi was seen trying to climb atop the podium, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the proceedings first till 11.30 am and later till 3 pm. Similar scenes of chaos were witnessed when the House reassembled.

Agitating BJP members, led by Naik, later staged a silent dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the assembly premises.

He alleged that the Congress "suddenly" withdrew its agitation demanding resignation of the agriculture minister as part of "a secret understanding" with the BJD.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said one should not think that a minister can influence an investigation if the probe is being monitored by the high court. "Everybody should have faith in the judiciary," he said.

The CLP leader downplayed Naik's allegation, asserting that "everybody knows who is hand in glove with BJD. It is the ruling BJD that had given a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP in 2019. This clearly exposes the understanding between the BJD and the BJP".

The Congress also claimed that several ruling party leaders and non-Odia officers are involved in corruption in the state.

Naik, however, said his party will continue its agitation till the girl's family gets justice.

The Odisha agriculture minister has been accused of shielding Babuli Nayak, the main accused in the Nayagarh incident.