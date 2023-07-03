Relocate settlers of Punjabi Lane: HC to Meghalaya govt

Take immediate action to relocate settlers of Punjabi Lane: HC to Meghalaya govt

The court also ordered the state government to report about the progress of action by July 18.

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Jul 03 2023, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 21:24 ist
Army personnel patrol a street during curfew after clashes between the residents of the city's Punjabi Line area and Khasi drivers of state-run buses, in Shillong on June 4, 2018. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Meghalaya High Court on Monday directed the state government to take immediate action and expeditiously close the matter concerning relocation of residents of the disputed Punjabi Lane area here.

A high court bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee heard the matter.

“It is hoped that the government takes immediate appropriate action and brings the matter to a close as expeditiously as possible,” the court order said.

The bench, however, hit out at the residents for giving a false impression that they accepted the blueprint prepared by the Meghalaya government on the matter last month.

“It appears that the respondents are playing fast and loose both with the government and with the court,” the high court said.

It also ordered the state government to report about the progress of action by July 18.

The residents had in the first week of June told the high court that they accepted the blueprint prepared by the Meghalaya government in principle to relocate at least 342 families to another location.

The state government had announced its decision to construct flats at 2.5 acres of land belonging to the Shillong Municipal Board for relocation of the families.

The Punjabi Lane issue had come to the fore soon after the first Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government assumed office in 2018.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Meghalaya
Punjabi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

 