Take strict action against perpetrators of Manipur violence, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered for strict action against perpetrators of the violence in Manipur in which 71 people have died and over 35,000 have been displaced so far.

Shah issued the order during his separate meetings with Manipur CM N Biren Singh and representatives of both Meitei and Kuki communities in New Delhi on Sunday, an official statement issued on Monday said.

"During the meetings, the Home Minister reviewed the measures taken for restoring peace in Manipur that has witnessed violent clashes between two ethnic communities. He directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace," said the statement.

The Home Minister also met a group of civil society organisations from Mizoram on Monday. Shah also stressed on expediting the process of relief and rehabilitation so as to minimise the suffering of the people. The Home Minister urged discussion with all factions and spread the message of peace and assured that justice would be done, said the statement.

This was Amit Shah's first detailed official statement since May 3 when violence broke out in Manipur.

The clashes started in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district following a "solidarity march" organised by All Tribal Students' Union, Manipur opposing a move to fulfill the demand for ST status for the majority Meitei community. The tribals are against the demand.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to prevent further violence while curfew and restriction on the use of mobile and broadband internet are still in force. The situation, however, has still remained tense in Manipur.