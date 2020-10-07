Talks on with Centre regarding Naga flag and Constitution demand issue: NSCN-IM

Naga insurgent group, National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Wednesday said talks was going on with the Centre with "all seriousness" to discuss its demands for seperate flag and Constitution, which is a must for a final settlement to end the decades-old Naga conflict.

"The NSCN has made its stand very loud and clear that there is no way forward on Indo-Naga talk without finalizing on Naga flag and Constitution. Significantly, talk on Naga flag and Constitution is going on with the Government of India with all seriousness," the outfit, which is in ceasefire since 1997 and is engaged in talks, said in a statement.

The outfit issued the statement while rubbishing reports that the the Centre had finalised the draft for signing the final agreement, leaving NSCN-IM aside due to its constant demand for a seperate flag and Constitution. "What is there for the Naga people to gain out of Naga deal if we are to lose our political identity, that is identified by flag and Constitution? This is the question that is now playing into the conscience of the Naga people at large," said the statement.