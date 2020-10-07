Talks on with Centre regarding Naga flag and Constitution demand issue: NSCN-IM

Naga insurgent group, National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Wednesday said talks was going on with the Centre with "all seriousness" to discuss its demands for seperate flag and Constitution, which is a must for a final settlement to end the decades-old Naga conflict.
"The NSCN has made its stand very loud and clear that there is no way forward on Indo-Naga talk without finalizing on Naga flag and Constitution. Significantly, talk on Naga flag and Constitution is going on with the Government of India with all seriousness," the outfit, which is in ceasefire since 1997 and is engaged in talks, said in a statement.
The outfit issued the statement while rubbishing reports that the the Centre had finalised the draft for signing the final agreement, leaving NSCN-IM aside due to its constant demand for a seperate flag and Constitution.
"What is there for the Naga people to gain out of Naga deal if we are to lose our political identity, that is identified by flag and Constitution? This is the question that is now playing into the conscience of the Naga people at large," said the statement.
Naga groups including NSCN-IM claim that Nagas were never part of India and have been fighting an armed battle since Independence. The NSCN-IM, the biggest and oldest rebel group, however, signed a Framework Agreement in August 2015 and a final agreement was likely to be signed soon. But the outfit's constant demand for a seperate flag and Constitution has become the stumbling block. The talks process further worsended after the outfit demanded replacement of the Centre's interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R. N. Ravi alleging that he twisted the Framework Agreement to jeopardise the talks process.
The NSCN-IM general secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah even wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year asking him to resume the talks in a "third country." The letter, which was kept under wrap since then, was made public by the NSCN-IM on Monday.